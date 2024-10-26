NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.43. 6,581,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

