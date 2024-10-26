NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of NEE opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

