North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 13,687 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

