North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
