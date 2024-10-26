NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,581 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.72. 2,426,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,407. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

