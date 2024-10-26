NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 580 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CRH by 2,199.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,512,000 after buying an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 103.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,479. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

