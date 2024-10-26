Notcoin (NOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124.20 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $684.65 million and $124.20 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00681163 USD and is down -8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $121,823,467.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

