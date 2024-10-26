Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 51,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 47,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$225.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

