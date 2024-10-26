Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

