Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Lowered to $6.75 at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 159,831 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

