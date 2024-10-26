Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares trading hands.
Nuvectra Stock Down 25.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Nuvectra Company Profile
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectra
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.