Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 3,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
