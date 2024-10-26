Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 3,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 60.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

