Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 66.1% in October

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 838.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 97,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

