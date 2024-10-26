NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,946.90 or 1.00004394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

