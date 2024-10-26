O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.5% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.