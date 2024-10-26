O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.10 and its 200 day moving average is $466.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

