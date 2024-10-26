O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. 82,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

O3 Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

