Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.43. Approximately 1,855,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,103,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

