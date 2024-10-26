OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $95,019.92 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $95,019.92 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a Web3 ecosystem designed to merge gaming, digital art, and entertainment through blockchain. It offers a zero-gas blockchain and multiple utility platforms for game distribution and NFTs. The OMNIA token powers transactions in this ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

