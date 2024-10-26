OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

In related news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,128.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

