Oppenheimer Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $40.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

SPT stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,712.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,712.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,226.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,471. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

