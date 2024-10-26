Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 11.4 %

Oppenheimer stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 83,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,007. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $558.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,521.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

