Oppenheimer Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $168.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $152.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,961. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,791,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

