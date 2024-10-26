Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.0 %

OPCH stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.