O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

On October 23, 2024, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) released its third-quarter earnings for 2024 in a press release. The company’s financial performance during this period was detailed in the official announcement.

The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, provided insights into O’Reilly Automotive’s financial results and operating activities for the third quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the filing included Exhibit 104, which contains the Cover Page Interactive Data File – the cover page XBRL tags embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

It is important to note that the information disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Jeremy A. Fletcher, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., signed the filing on behalf of the company on October 23, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of O’Reilly Automotive’s third-quarter performance by reviewing the press release attached to the Form 8-K filing on the company’s website or through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database.

