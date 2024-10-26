O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,286.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

ORLY stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 238,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,296. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $895.88 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,081.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

