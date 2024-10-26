Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $260.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.88. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

