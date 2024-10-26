Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

