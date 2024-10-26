Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth $194,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU opened at $27.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.