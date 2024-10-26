Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.60.

NYSE:LOW opened at $267.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

