Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average is $260.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

