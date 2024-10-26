Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52. 347,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 381,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 41.64, a current ratio of 41.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

