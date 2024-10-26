Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 322.5% in October

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 322.5% from the September 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,207.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 on Friday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

