Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the quarter. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October comprises 0.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCTJ opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.3954 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

