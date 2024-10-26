Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $253.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.