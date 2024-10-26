Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03. The stock has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

