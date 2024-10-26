Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $602.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

