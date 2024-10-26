Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 7.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NetEase by 23.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,066,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

