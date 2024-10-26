Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 322.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,204,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,444,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.