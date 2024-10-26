Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,683,000 after buying an additional 572,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after acquiring an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

