Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:PAPR opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

