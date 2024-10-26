Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

