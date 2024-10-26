Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,873 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

