Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 455,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of PZA opened at $23.71 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.
About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
