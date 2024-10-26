Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 455,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $23.71 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.