Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $518,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KKR opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

