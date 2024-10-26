Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 97,001.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,492 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $94,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 26.0% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $711.70. 1,380,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,388. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $582.48 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $816.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $907.47.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.