Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys 22,227 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 11,169.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 593,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

