Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 81,014.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $216,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

Cintas stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

