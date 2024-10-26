Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 13,679 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 39,082.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. American National Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,236. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

