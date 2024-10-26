Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases 4,926 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
